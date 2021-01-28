BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 93.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 31,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

