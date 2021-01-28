BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Shares Up 120.9%

Shares of BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) shot up 120.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.11. 18,879,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average session volume of 1,187,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

BB Liquidating Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ)

BB Liquidating, Inc provides video tape and disc rentals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

