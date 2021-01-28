Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 29,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 50,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNAUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

