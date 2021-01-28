BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Receives €68.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

ETR BAS traded down €1.36 ($1.60) on Friday, hitting €63.88 ($75.15). The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

