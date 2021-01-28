BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.91 ($81.07).

ETR:BAS opened at €63.88 ($75.15) on Tuesday. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.53.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

