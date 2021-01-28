Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE B opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after purchasing an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 532,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

