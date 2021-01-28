Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.
NYSE B opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
