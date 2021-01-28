Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RANJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Randstad from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

