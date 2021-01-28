Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.47. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

