Barclays Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $235.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

