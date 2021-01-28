Barclays Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $280.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $203.92 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.