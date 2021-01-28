Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 242,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Banner by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

