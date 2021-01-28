Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

