BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 273.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

