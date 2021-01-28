Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

