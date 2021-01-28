Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

TSE BMO opened at C$97.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.76.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5005443 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.60.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.