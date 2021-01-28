Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$97.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.76. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.03.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5005443 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.60.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

