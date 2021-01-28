Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BMRC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 35,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.48.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

