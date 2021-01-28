Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRC opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

