Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $172.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $664.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.56 million to $666.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.13 million, with estimates ranging from $654.70 million to $679.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $110,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

