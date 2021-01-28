Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

