Bank of America Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VEON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

