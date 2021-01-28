Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

