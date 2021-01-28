Bangor Savings Bank Sells 15,391 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 1,202,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

