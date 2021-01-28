Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.82. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,422. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.