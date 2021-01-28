Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,588. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.