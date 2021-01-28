Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 120,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,955. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

