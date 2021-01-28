Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 83,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

