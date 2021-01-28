Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.87 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $167.87 million and approximately $182.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00026995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.