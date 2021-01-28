Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

BSBR opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.