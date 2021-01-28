BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $114.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $115.00 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $450.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $454.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.75 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $448.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.