BancFirst Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.06.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BANF opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

