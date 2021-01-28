Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banc of California by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $878.70 million, a P/E ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

