Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director General L.P. Standard Sells 220,304 Shares

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BALY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. 295,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,695. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bally’s stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 414,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,815,000. Bally’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

