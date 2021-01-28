Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

