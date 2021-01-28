Ballentine Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $420.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

