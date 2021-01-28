Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

