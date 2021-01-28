Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

