Ball Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

