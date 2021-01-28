Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

JLL opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

