Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 3,039 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

