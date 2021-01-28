Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $344.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.