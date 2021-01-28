Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

