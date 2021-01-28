Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

