Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $167.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

