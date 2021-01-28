Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

