Baader Bank Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) alerts:

CWC opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of €96.21 and a 200 day moving average of €94.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a fifty-two week high of €110.00 ($129.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.