B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.33.

TSE BTO opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5455582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

