B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

EXTR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

