B. Riley Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $17.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE BANC opened at $17.00 on Monday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.