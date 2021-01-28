B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $102,256.55 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RILY stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
