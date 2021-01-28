B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $102,256.55 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RILY stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.